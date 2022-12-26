English Premier League (EPL) club Wolverhampton Wanderers have completed the signing of Brazilian international Matheus Cunha from Atletico Madrid.

The striker will join Wolves on an initial loan deal on January 1st, subject to work permit approval, before making the deal permanent for a reportedly worth a club-record £43 million fee during the summer.

Wolves officially announced the deal on their website.

“Matheus Cunha will become Julen Lopetegui’s first signing as Wolves head coach, joining on loan from 1st January, subject to work permit.

“The Brazilian international flew to the UK and completed his medical earlier in the week, finalising a loan move which will automatically become a permanent deal until 2027, should certain clauses be triggered.”

Cunha told the club’s website: “I’m really excited to be part of this group and to be part of this club – it’s a big club.

“I’m excited to play in the Premier League, to play in Wolverhampton, and I think the most important point is that I’m happy like a kid”.

Matheus Cunha joined Atletico Madrid in 2021 after stints at RB Leipzig and Hertha Berlin and scored 7 goals in total last year. The forward has struggled for game time this season which prompted his exit from the club.

Cunha also helped Brazil win gold at the Tokyo Olympics last summer and has gone on to win eight senior caps for the country but missed out on the squad for the recent World Cup in Qatar.

Wolves will count on Matheus Cunha’s goals to help them avoid relegation as they sit last in the table. They have already parted ways with Bruno Lage and installed Julen Lopetegui in his place.