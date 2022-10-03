Wolverhampton Wanderers (Wolves) have parted ways with their head coach Bruno Lage eight games into the season after a string of poor results.

The club confirmed the decision on their website.

Bruno Lage took over the managerial duties at the club from compatriot Nuno Espirito Santo in June 2021 and led Wolves to a 10th place finish in his only complete Premier League season.

Unfortunately for him and his team, their rough patch from last year has carried over into this season as well as the club sits in the relegation zone after a solitary win in their opening eight games.

According to the team, youth coaches Steve Davis and James Collins will prepare the team for Saturday’s trip to Chelsea, a club also finding its feet since sacking its coach this season as well.

“Bruno is an excellent coach, a hardworking and dedicated manager, and a warm, wise and honest man,” Wolves chairman Jeff Shi said in a statement.

“I honestly have no doubts about Bruno’s ability, and I’m sure he will succeed elsewhere, however the team’s form and performances over the last few months mean that we have no choice but to act.

“He and his staff have been a pleasure to work with throughout their time at Wolves, so it is with much sadness that we have had to make what has been a difficult decision.”

Wolves handed Bruno Lage a significant transfer kitty of more than 100 million pounds which saw the club acquire the services of Goncalo Guedes and Matheus Nunes (for a club record fee) but it failed to show on the field.

Their only win this season came against Southampton in early September while failing to score in five of their eight league games.