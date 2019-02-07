Woes of media

MINISTER for Information and Broadcasting Ch Fawad

Hussain Wednesday called on the media to carry out research on the effects of digital media on the formal media, advising the media not to rely on the Government and look for revenues from the market forces. Speaking at a function in connection with importance of digital media, he urged media houses to adopt a policy of reliance on the modern day technology instead of relying on the Government.

Media in Pakistan is passing through a worst crisis threatening the very existence and survival of formal media including television channels and newspapers. This is particularly so in the case of small newspapers whose revenue sources are shrinking due to various reasons. The Minister had a point when he contended that advertisement platforms were shrinking from formal media to digital media. And his announcement that Facebook has been allowed to open its office in Pakistan for advertisement means there would now be greater stress on formal media as far as procurement of advertisements is concerned. No one can stop growth and role of modern digital media, which is playing a significant role in socio-economic development of a country. However, this doesn’t mean that the role of formal media has reduced as it is still playing a dominant role in creating awareness among people on vital issues. Therefore, it should not be left unattended by the Government as this policy is resulting into closure of newspapers and television channels, unemployment of newspersons and in some cases reduction in their wages and salaries. Government advertisement must not be considered as alms because it is part and parcel of transparent working of the governmental machinery and apparatus. Advertisements as well as projection of the state policies and programmes create positive impact on the overall thinking and approach of the society towards the state and the Government in power. The Government must revisit its policy, which is putting extra pressure on media and this is also true of the official media as well because it too is facing financial troubles due to the prevailing notion by the authorities concerned that it should generate resources for itself, which is not the case anywhere in the world.

