WNBA working to free Brittney Griner from Russia

The WNBA has said that it is working with the U.S. government to get All-Star Brittney Griner freed from a Russian prison after her detention for possession of vape cartridges containing hash oil was extended until May 19th.

Khimkinsky court of the Moscow region ruled to detain the 31-year-old Brittney Griner for at least two more months after her arrest in February. Griner plays in Russia during the WNBA’s winter off-season to supplement her earnings in the USA.

Her detention comes at a time of extremely high tensions between the United States and Russia following the invasion of Ukraine.

“This continues to be a complex situation that is extremely difficult for Brittney, her family, and all who are hoping for a swift resolution,” the WNBA said in a statement. “Our number one priority remains her safe return.”

“In close collaboration with U.S. government agencies, elected officials, individuals and organizations with expertise in these matters, and Brittney Griner’s representatives and family, we continue to work diligently to get her safely home to the United States.”