Witnesses record statements before court in assets reference against Dar

ISLAMABAD : Four prosecution witnesses have on Monday recorded their statements before the accountability court in assets beyond known sources of income reference against former Finance Minister Ishaq Dar.

According to details, a private bank officer Faisal Shehzad submitted the details of Ishaq Dar’s bank records in the accountability court of judge Muhammad Bashir. National Accountability Bureau’s (NAB) prosecutors and Ishaq Dar’s lawyers were present on the occasion.

Director National Assembly Secretariat Sherdil Khan told the court that Dar remained Member National Assembly (MNA) from Lahore’s constituency NA-95 from 1993 to 1996, and his per month salary was 14,000 rupees.

Ishaq Dar was elected as an MNA once again in 1997 but this time he was made a minister as well, said Sherdil Khan.

It is worth mentioning here that the reference has been filed against Dar by NAB upon the apex court’s directions. The accountability court has also sought a report regarding confiscation of the property of Ishaq Dar’s guarantor.

Orignally published by NNI