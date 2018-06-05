Witness to Chinese reforms

Zamir Ahmed Awan

CHINA has suffered a lot during last two centuries and victim of Western colonialisations. Either it was opium war, or Japanese aggression, or colonialisation, China was oppressed. But all such suffering made China realised that Chinese should work hard, be united and trust on their own capabilities. Fortunately, China was a blessed country and got Leaders like, Chairman Mao, who liberated China and united China politically. Since 1949 till 1978, the main focus was on political reforms. As a result, China as a nation was on the same page ideologically and enjoying complete harmony. Deng Xiao Ping, the architect of Economic Reforms, who led China to become the second largest Economy of World, introduced Reforms and Open Door Policy in 1978.

Refer to my student-life in China, 1980-1987, we have experienced the Open Door Policy of China. We are eyewitness of Agricultural Reform of 1978-1984. We have seen the change in the Chinese society. By the time we reached in China in 1980, there was shortage of food and coupons were used for purchasing basic food items like, rice. flour, meat, cooking oil, eggs etc. We need to queue up for long time to buy items of daily used. But gradually, with the introduction of Agriculture Reforms, the food shortage was not only overcome but abundant production led to export of excessive amount of agriculture-produce. Food coupons were removed, or obsoleted, a big variety of food items were available in the market. The status of formers was changed completely and prosperity among formers were witnessed. Around 500m people were lifted from poverty just in few years.

After the success of reforms in agriculture, reforms were extended to Industrial Sector, business sector, etc. The whole society was transforming rapidly. A visible change has been witnessed in day-to-day basis. Every time we go to down town (City Centre), we can see repair of roads, laying of pipelines of water, Gas, electricity etc. Bridges were being constructed, high rise buildings were constructed, and Infra-structure was developing on an accelerated speed. Dress code was also changed, unlike uniforms, people were well dressed and colourful attractive dresses were becoming popular. Prosperity was obvious from their faces. However, the more visible change was witnessed after 1989 (incident of Ti’an Men Square). People were talking about change openly and freely. Specially, speech by Deng Xiao Ping after his visit to South in 1992, the guidelines for open door policies and reforms was declared publically and openly. Conservatives were sidelined and role of pro-reforms were lauded. Since then, the pace of development was even more fast and steady. I served as Diplomat in Pakistan Embassy in 2010-2016 and witnessed the modern China, New era was marked with the Xi Jin Ping as President of China in 2013. Introduction of “One Belt and One Road “ (OBOR) was beginning of Globalisation and International Role of China in world affairs. Initially it was limited to neighbouring and regional countries with a limited scope. But gradually it has become the major Strategy of China, after inclusion of OBOR in the Constitution of People’s Republic of China. The initiative also got approved in UN and more and more countries have shown interest to this mega initiative.

Chairman Mao, liberated China, Deng Xiao Ping made China Economically strong, while President Xi Jin Ping made China a global Power. Domestically, reforms and Open Door Policy in China has changed the fate of common Chinese. China from a country of severe shortage of food has turned into exporter. Development in Social sector, standard of life has been improved immensely. Quality of education, health care and entertainment has improved tremendously. Chinese have complete different approach and very different outlook. Material life as well as spiritual life has improved. The whole nations has reformed its thinking approach. Completely transformed into a modern, advance nations. Freedom of expression is visible, people are taking about the leadership and system of Government, policies and regulations, while in past, such subjects was rather avoided for publically debate. People of Pakistan always inspired & appreciated China’s developments and wanted to learn from Chinese experiences. In fact China’s rapid development is a ray of hope for all developing countries. If developing countries work hard and opt for good governance, they can also achieve the desired high rate of growth. China has emerged as a role model for developing countries. Especially, Pakistan being the closest friend and ally of China, must learn from Chinese experience. Long Lives China-Pakistan Friendship.

— The writer, Professor National University of Sciences & Tech, is non-residence Fellow at Centre for China and Globalisation.