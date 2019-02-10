Without school building

Education is basic right for all yet we are deprived of this right. For the last three years my village school ‘Government Boys high school Panjodero’ is under construction. Even though budget has been provided for construction of school, it remains incomplete due to laziness of corrupt constructors.

Almost 900 students of different villages are seeking education in this institute but they were shifted to Government Girl’s High Panjodero in the evening shift because of construction activity. But here students are hardly taught for two hours that is totally insufficient time for student to cover all the subjects. The whole village stress upon concerned authorities to finalise the construction at the earliest so that students can get proper education..

SIRAJ AHMED NAREJO

Larkana.

