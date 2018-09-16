Without gynaecologist

Recently, Mehnaz Bibi was rushed to the hospital in a critical condition after her condition deteriorated. She was being shifted all the way from Dera Bugti to Rahim Yar Khan for treatment when she breathed her last. The absence of a gynaecologist at the district headquarter hospital in the downtrodden Dera Bugti had cost the pregnant lady her life, and there’s nothing her family was able to do about it. Sadly this is not the first woman in the district who died due to delivery complications. According to Mehnaz’s family, many women and their children had died in the district as no lady gynaecologist offered her services at the medical facility.

At least six such cases have been reported last month, while the number has reached 21 in 2018. The government should take action against hospital administration.

JEEHAND PIR BUX

Kech, Balochistan

