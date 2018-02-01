Withdrawing of hike in trade license fee welcomed

Our Special Correspondent

Karachi

The President of Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI) Muffasar Atta Malik has welcomed the announcement of District Municipal Corporation (DMC), Karachi South to withdraw the increase in ‘Trade License Fee’. While referring to the assurance given by Chairman DMC South, Malik Mohammad Fayyaz to withdraw the increase in Trade License Fee, during his recent visit to the KCCI, The President KCCI hoped that the relevant notification about withdrawal the increase in ‘Trade License Fee’ raised on January 3, 2018, will be issued soon by DMC South, a statement says here on Wednesday. Muffasar Malik said the Karachi Chamber was the first one to raise this pressing issue during the visit of DMC South to KCCI and it was really encouraging to see that Malik Fayyaz finally responded to the grievances being faced by small traders and shopkeepers by assuring to withdraw the hike in trade license fee at the earliest.