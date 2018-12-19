With more than 10,000 4G sites, Pakistan runs on Zong 4G

Observer Report

Islamabad

Pakistan’s No.1 Data Network, Zong 4G is has crossed yet another milestone by being the first and only network to surpass 10,000 4G sites.

This was said in a press handout released here Tuesday. According to the press release, Zong 4G’s customers can now benefit from ultra-fast 4G internet speeds anywhere and everywhere. Owing to this all-encompassing 4G footprint; education, entertainment and infotainment are just a click away for all Pakistanis now.

Thus making peoples’ lives smarter, easier and more efficient. The company’s vision to ‘Lead the Digital Innovation’ got a head start when back in 2014, Zong 4G was first to launch 4G services in the country.

Since then, the company has been proactively committed to 4G expansion by spreading network from urban centers to the remotest of rural pockets. This pioneering approach has yielded incredible results in the shape of over 9 million satisfied 4G subscribers, more than any other network. This milestone places Zong 4G in a uniquely dominant position for years to come.

Following the roadmap envisioned by the company’s Chairman & CEO, Mr. Wang Hua, Zong 4G is laser-focused to realize the dream of a digital future for Pakistan- giving each and every Pakistani the ability to seamlessly communicate and connect to the world through ultra-fast 4G internet. Therefore, continuing the investments, Zong 4G has plans in place to launch 5,000 more 4G sites in the next 3 years and is all set to broaden the gap between Pakistan’s No.1 Data Network and the rest, even further.

This aggressive expansion is also in tune with the ambition of Zong 4G’s parent company; China Mobile Limited, the world’s largest telecommunication and 4G operator. The perfect blend of China Mobile’s continued commitment and their experience in global technological leadership, coupled with the passion of Zong 4G’s employees, has made Zong the No.1 Data Network of Pakistan.

For a developing country to progress and keep pace with the world, the access to technologies like 4G for each and every citizen is vital. Therefore, Zong 4G has taken it upon itself to lead the nation towards a digital future. When it comes to 4G coverage, subscribers, internet speed and innovation, no other network can reach the heights of Pakistan’s No.1 Data network. And with more than 10,000 4G towers fueling the dreams of the nation, Pakistan runs on Zong 4G.

