With more discounts, Shalimar Express restored after 8 months

Karachi: The Pakistan Railways has restored Shalimar Express after a long eight-month suspension caused by the heavy rainfall last year.

In addition to the reopening, exciting discount prices have been offered by the Pakistan Railways for passengers, bringing relief to travellers who rely on this service for transportation.

The Shalimar Express resumed service from Karachi to Lahore as soon as the first train departed from Karachi Cantt Station towards Punjab’s capital, according to the Railway Department.

The 19 carriages of the high-speed railway have been refurbished at Mughalpura Workshop to improve the amenities.

The Divisional Superintendent of Pakistan Railways, Athar Riaz, inaugurated the train from Karachi Cantt. A total of 907 passengers boarded the train from Karachi to Lahore on the first day of its operation. It’s worth mentioning that the train has a carrying capacity of 1198 passengers.

From May 1 to May 15, all Shalimar Express classes will provide discounts of up to 20% to customers. From May 15 to May 30, passengers will receive a 10% discount.

The train once ran from Karachi via Toba Tek Singh, Faisalabad, and Lahore to Hyderabad, Nawabshah, Rohri, Rahim Yar Khan, Bahawalpur, and Multan.

Additionally, it had been announced that all Shalimar Express fares would be reduced for advance and current bookings. Refunds will be given to those who have previously made bookings.

Pakistan Railways announces big discount on new train service