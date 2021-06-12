With a PTI govt in Sindh, things would have been different: Fawad

Observer Report Karachi

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry said Saturday Sindh’s situation would have been better had PTI formed a government in the province, as he lambasted the PPP-led provincial government for having neglected its needs.

The minister, addressing a press conference in Karachi, said: “Nothing good will come of leaving the province at the mercy of Murad Ali Shah and Co.” “[Former president] Asif Ali Zardari has confined [former prime minister] Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto’s party to interior Sindh,” he added.

Speaking further about improvements needed in the province, he said Sindh needs local governments more than any other province of the country.

Chaudhry said if Karachi’s mayor directly gets funds, instead of the provincial government providing it to them, then the situation in the metropolis could improve.

“The funds given to Sindh are not spent on the people.”