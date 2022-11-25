With 56 conditions, PTI gets permission to hold gathering at Faizabad

Islamabad: After many attempts to persuade the administration to allow a gathering at their desired place, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) finally received a nod to stage a public gathering in the Faizabad area of Rawalpindi.

However, the permission from the office of the DC Rawalpindi contains 56 conditions, stating that any deviation from the conditions by the PTI during the public gathering will ultimately lead to the cancellation of the NOC/permission.

The administration, via the NOC, has asked the PTI to vacate Faizabad on the night of November 26 after the power show as England’s cricket team is reaching Pakistan for a test series.

It has also directed the organizers of the gathering to take extreme precautionary measures, in addition to the arrangements made by the local police, especially during the address of PTI Chairman Imran Khan.

Keeping in view the threat to Imran Khan, the Chairman PTI has also been barred from using a sunroof vehicle before or after the public gathering and has been directed to follow the route agreed upon with the administration.

Furthermore, the administration of the public gathering will be responsible for any human loss, and defying the conditions set by the administration will ultimately lead to the cancellation of the permission.

“Legal action will be taken against the administration of the public gathering in case of any violation,” the notification stated.

Imran Khan’s message

Meanwhile, PTI Chairman Imran Khan asked all party workers and supporters to participate in the Haqeqi Azadi March.

In a video message on Thursday, the PTI Chairman said: “The nation gets real freedom when there is justice.”

چیئرمین پی ٹی آئی عمران خان کا ویڈیو پیغام- #ملتے_ہیں_پنڈی_میں pic.twitter.com/9jKt09ZPuN — PTI (@PTIofficial) November 24, 2022

Imran Khan added that the PTI would continue its struggle until Pakistan gets its “real” freedom.

Khan, referring to his health condition after his attack, said: “I am coming out in this condition for the people of this country and all of you should reach Rawalpindi for me on Saturday.”