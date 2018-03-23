Wishing a new beginning

Allah has blessed our country with lots of natural wealth and trustworthy hard working people; if guided correctly, can take this country up to the level that set examples for others. Now, Pakistan is going through a transversal phase of awareness. It is a country where people are living without any goal in mind. It has lack of leadership and is more like a boat where there are no rudders and are moving within the storm.

I often think that where we are leading our country, then another memorable day, 23rd March has come. On this Day, we usually lighten up roads, have celebrations and enjoy the national holiday, then what? It is high time that we take action in the right direction. We need now to think for our country because our thoughts will take us to action that will make us towards right decisions. May Allah keep blessing Pakistan and make us a good citizen of this country.

ERUJ IMAD

Karachi

