Wishes pour in on Twitter as Aseefa Bhutto turns 28

KARACHI – Aseefa Bhutto-Zardari, the youngest daughter of former prime minister Benazir Bhutto and ex-president Asif Ali Zardari, is celebrating her 28th birthday today (Wednesday).

Birthday wishes for Aseefa, who last appeared in a political show of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) last year, have poured in on Twitter. She was born on Feb 3, 1993 in London.

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari also wished his youngest sister on Twitter, sharing pictures of childhood and other phases.