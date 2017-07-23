Wiser decision of PML-N

THE three-member Bench of the Supreme Court has reserved its judgement in Panama Papers case, triggering all sorts of rumours and speculations about the final outcome and its implications and ramifications for the overall political situation in the country and the fate of the Prime Minister and his Government. Analysts are visualizing different scenarios and political parties firming up their strategies to deal with the situation to their advantage.

Last day of the hearing on Friday saw some interesting developments, which raised several questions but those remained unanswered. The court decided to open Volume-X of the JIT Report, which was previously kept secret, but it made no difference as the volume was opened at the fag end of the proceedings giving no opportunity to the defence counsels to examine it and raise objections. There were reports that the JIT asked evasive and manipulative questions while writing letters to countries and entities abroad and opening of Volume-X timely would have afforded opportunity to lawyers of the Prime Minister and his children to substantiate their viewpoint. Therefore, there was general impression that opening of the volume was nothing but an attempt to play to the galleries. Similarly, the assertion/finding of the JIT that the trust deed was fake as it was attested on ‘Saturday’ – a holiday – was proved wrong as offices of legal firms remain open in UK on weekends. Who will repair the damage done to the reputation of the chief executive of the country as even a judge remarked “what have you done”? All this showed that the Prime Minister and his children are victim of propaganda and media trial. Anyhow, during a consultative session with his party colleagues on Friday, the Prime Minister took the right decision to accept the verdict of the court but use all options to defend his position. This would be the right course as he is fully entitled to defend himself and his reputation and also fight on the political front. The game is getting complicated because of involvement of conflicting interests but the Prime Minister can still handle the situation if he is able to keep his party intact in the face of pressures and rumours about possible rifts and defections.

