Wise seizes first US PGA Tour title

Los Angeles

Aaron Wise claimed his first US PGA Tour title Sunday, firing six birdies in a six-under 66 to win the Byron Nelson by three strokes over Australian Marc Leishman.

The 21-year-old, who started the day tied for the lead with Leishman, took full advantage of the ideal scoring conditions that prevailed at Trinity Forest when play finally got underway after a four-hour weather delay.

In the tournament’s first edition at the new par-71 layout south of Dallas, Wise’s 23-under par total of 261 crushed the previous scoring record of 19-under 261 set by Rory Sabbatini at the par-70 TPC Four Seasons in Irving in 2009. Trinity Forest, a links-style layout with neither tress nor water hazards, offered up a birdie bonanza when softened by rain. Wise joined the action with back-to-back birdies at the fourth and fifth. He then birdied four in a row from the seventh through the 10th to set himself up for a march to victory on the back nine—where one of the most pressing questions he faced was whether he would be able to finish the round before darkness fell.—APP