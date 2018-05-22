Wise seizes first US PGA Tour title

9

Los Angeles

Aaron Wise claimed his first US PGA Tour title Sunday, firing six birdies in a six-under 66 to win the Byron Nelson by three strokes over Australian Marc Leishman.
The 21-year-old, who started the day tied for the lead with Leishman, took full advantage of the ideal scoring conditions that prevailed at Trinity Forest when play finally got underway after a four-hour weather delay.
In the tournament’s first edition at the new par-71 layout south of Dallas, Wise’s 23-under par total of 261 crushed the previous scoring record of 19-under 261 set by Rory Sabbatini at the par-70 TPC Four Seasons in Irving in 2009. Trinity Forest, a links-style layout with neither tress nor water hazards, offered up a birdie bonanza when softened by rain. Wise joined the action with back-to-back birdies at the fourth and fifth. He then birdied four in a row from the seventh through the 10th to set himself up for a march to victory on the back nine—where one of the most pressing questions he faced was whether he would be able to finish the round before darkness fell.—APP

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR