WIPO launches new online patent-search resource

World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO), under its Patent Information Initiative for Medicines (Pat-INFORMED) has launched New Online Patent-Search Resource to help health agencies procure tested medicines.

According to a WIPO communication issued and received here on Tuesday the organization in coordination with International Federation of Pharmaceutical Manufacturers and Associations (IFPMA) has introduced a new online tool designed to help procurement agencies better understand the global patent status of medicines.

It was said to be a unique resource where patent holders provide information about patents covering approved medicines through a free, open access database.

The new public database became operational Tuesday, along with a platform where procurement agencies can make direct enquiries to companies—APP

