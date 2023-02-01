Chelsea completing the signing of Enzo Fernandez from Benfica highlighted a hectic winter transfer deadline day for the English clubs while other leagues remained relatively restrained in pursuit of their targets.

Fernandez joins Chelsea for a British-record Transfer Fee:

After challenging negotiations between the two clubs, Chelsea finally landed world cup winner Enzo Fernandez for a British transfer record fee of €121/£106m.

The fee betters the £100m Manchester City paid for Jack Grealish to Aston Villa in 2021.

Fernandez, who was votest the Best Young Player at the FIFA World Cup, had already agreed to terms on an eight-and-a-half-year contract with the Londoners before a logjam in negotiation occurred around the fee structure.

With that finally solved, Fernandez joined other newcomers Benoit Badiashile, David Datro Fofana, Andrey Santos, Mykhailo Mudryk, Noni Madueke and Malo Gusto into the club which took their spending beyond an unprecedented figure of £500m.

Chelsea prepared for his arrival by moving Jorginho to Arsenal and will be hoping that the former River Plate man can turn around their stuttering campaign.

Chelsea is 10th in the Premier League, 10 points adrift of a top-four spot.

United sign Sabitzer:

Manchester United needed midfield cover after Cristian Eriksen was ruled out for up to three months with an ankle injury suffered in the FA Cup tie against Reading and decided to take on Bayern Munich’s Marcel Sabitzer on loan until the end of the season.

The Austrian joins Wout Weghorst as United’s other loan signing in this transfer window.

Sabitzer joined Munich from RB Leipzig in 2021 but has failed to anchor down a regular place for the German champions and is expected to be moved on permanently in the summer.

PSG and Chelsea botch Ziyech deal:

Paris Saint-Germain and Chelsea failed to get a loan deal for the Morrocan international after the London club reportedly sent the wrong documents for registration.

Both clubs had already agreed on the deal to a full with Ziyech ready for a medical only for the documentation to be signed after the transfer window had closed.

PSG reportedly plan on submitting an appeal to the French footballing authorities to see the deal over the line.

In other transfers, Tottenham signed Pedro Porro, Nottingham Forest signed Kaylor Navas and Jonjo Shelvey and Wolves sent Matt Doherty to Atletico Madrid.