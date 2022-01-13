‘Winter Olympics Games’ – Pakistan PM Imran Khan to visit China next month

Prime Minister Imran Khan will pay a three-day visit to China from February 3 to attend the opening ceremony of the Winter Olympics Games, Beijing 2022.

Foreign Office Spokesperson Asim Iftikhar at his weekly news briefing said that the premier is visiting neighbouring at the invitation of Chinese President Xi Jinping.

During the visit, the prime minister will also have interaction with the Chinese leadership to further strengthen bilateral relationship between Pakistan and China and to exchange views on regional and international issues.

The FO spokesperson said Pakistan looks forward to the successful Winter Olympics in Beijing.

Asim Iftikhar said Pakistan welcomes the Global Development Initiative put forward by Chinese President Xi Jinping as a timely and good intention step to facilitate implementation of the UN 2030 agenda for sustainable development. He noted it will help promote international cooperation required to overcome the triple challenge faced by the world including Covid-19, related economic crisis and climate change, state broadcaster reported.

He said that move will open up new avenues of collaboration with developing countries in support of their post pandemic economic recovery as well as long term sustainable growth.

“Pakistan looks forward to further strengthen the partnership under China’s Global Development Initiative,” he said.

The spokesperson said Pakistan remained committed for peaceful relations with its neighbours including India. He, however, said the onus is on India to develop an enabling environment for dialogue. He lamented that there is no visible change in the hostile attitude of India.

Talking about human rights violations in the occupied Jammu and Kashmir, he said that at least 210 Kashmiris were martyred in 2021. India is also shamelessly targeting journalists and human rights activists in the valley.

He also warned that India might stage another False Flag Operation to further complicate the current situation. He said we continue to alert our friends in international community about this prospect.