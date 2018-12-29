Winners and loser

It is a fact that Winners are those who perform exceptionally well and always be at the top.

Losers, in contrast, perform badly and landed themselves at the bottom. It is how almost everyone defines winners and losers. However, let take students as an example. Is a top student in a school a winner? He possesses first place in the school. However, is he the best in the city, the nation or the whole world? Similarly, a student may be the worst in the whole school but he does not necessarily be a loser since there are many illiterate kids, who do not even have chance of going to school. Thus, it is my opinion that what determines winners and losers is not what one achieves but his attitude towards life.

Moreover, winners think; losers accept. As everyone faces obstacles in life, it matters how people tackle the problems they face. Winners have pleasure in exploring new things and overcoming them. As they look at the obstacles as a challenge instead of a burden, they can stay focused and maximise their potential in order to achieve the best results. Winners are able to think, during critical moments, and do not let external factors hinder their brainstorming. Therefore, it is more likely that they can get themselves out of the hard times. To me, businessmen who were able to manage their business well, during the 2009 financial crisis, are winners. It is because they can withstand the pressure and able to think wisely. To compare, losers are those who surrender the battle not fought. They accept whatever fate brings to them and refuse to think wisely because they are afraid and unconfident. They let their negative emotions holding them back, leading to unwise and uninformed decisions which may worsen situation they are facing.

NOOR BAKHSH

Turbat

