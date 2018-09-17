Winner of Pak-India match to win Asia Cup: Iqbal Qasim

Islamabad

Former Test spinner and chief selector, Iqbal Qasim believes the winner of Pak-India match will win the Asia Cup but said green-shirts have an edge over India due to the 2017 Champions Trophy win.

Talking to APP, Qasim, who played in 50 Tests and 15 ODIs from 1976 to 1988, said Pak-India cricket rivalry is one of the most extreme and intensified sports rivalries in the world and obviously this match is going to be the same.“But Pakistan morale and confidence will be higher than India due to the Champions Trophy win,” he said and added the Indian team will have to work harder than Pakistan in the match.

Qasim, who ended his career with 171 wickets in his 50 Test matches, both Pakistan and India are tough teams and the one who will dominate the other first will win the Asia Cup.

Former cricketer Aamir Sohail said Pakistan is a much tougher team than India in Asia Cup as the 2017 Champions Trophy win has boosted green-shirts morale.—APP

