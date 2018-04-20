Winding up of Textile City: uphill task to complete

Islamabad

The Prime Minister in May 2016, in principle approved the winding up of Pakistan Textile City Limited after a due process. The Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the Cabinet has approved winding up of Pakistan Textile City Limited (PTCL) after clearance of the company’s liabilities and transfer of its land to the Port Qasim Authority (PQA).

The progress of work for completing the winding up process of Textile City and handing over to PQA is, unfortunately, said to be an uphill task for Ministry of Commerce and Textile. Major issue seems non-seriousness shown by Port Qasim Authority to resolve issues with NBP which is major creditor of PTCL. PQA is reluctant to pay any liability in terms of salaries to PTCL employees or services providers before handing over of PTCL land to PQA.—PR