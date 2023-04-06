Wind chill makes the air feel colder in Punjab

Light rain with thunderstorm lashed out different areas of capital metropolis Lahore, tripping dozens of electricity feeders and turning the weather pleasent.

According to Meteorology Department light drizzle would likely to continue till Thursday.

Light rain lashed Gulberg, Harbanspora, Mughalpura, Defence, Model Town, Kot Lakhpat and Wahdat Colony in Muslim Town areas.

The weather will remain pleasant next week, according to the Meteorological Department.

Rain-wind/thunderstorm (with isolated hailstorm) is expected in northeastern Balochistan, Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit Baltistan and Kashmir. Dry weather is expected elsewhere in country.