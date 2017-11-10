Win-win situation for the PCB and Sharjeel Khan: 5-year ban stays

Bipin Dani

Observer Correspondent

Mumbai

It was a win-win situation for both the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and Sharjeel Khan. The one-man adjudicator, appointed by the PCB, has dismissed both the appeals filed by the PCB to enhance the five-year ban recommended by the three-members tribunal and Sharjeel Khan’s appeal to set aside the ban, it is learnt here.

“Yes, the adjudicator (Faqeer Mohammad Khokhar) has dismissed both the appeals and therefore the five year ban with a two and half-year suspension period imposed on my client Sharjeel stays.

“So, effectively it is a 2 1/2 year ban”, the lawyer said.

Sharjeel Khan has been banned for his alleged role in spot-fixing in the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

“We have not decided whether to appeal against this adjudicator’s decision”.

Sharjeel Khan was not present in the final hearing. “He is in Karachi and didn’t come to attend the final hearing to-day”.

“It is just a short order. The detailed order will come in a few days time”, the lawyers signed off.