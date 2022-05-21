This year’s Wimbledon has been stripped of ranking points by the tennis governing bodies.

After Wimbledon banned Russian and Belarusian players from this year’s event, the ATP and WTA took action.

Wimbledon has now been reduced to an exhibition event after losing the ranking points but the organizers of the Grand Slam, AELTC, insisted that their ban was the only viable option under the guidelines of the British government.

The International Tennis Federation (ITF) also announced that no ranking points will be on offer at Wimbledon this year for junior and wheelchair tennis events either.

AELTC’s decision to ban players is the first instance that players have been banned based on their nationality since the aftermath of World War II when the Japanese and German players were banned from the event.

The AELTC on Friday said they were considering their options and were in discussions with their Grand Slam colleagues.

“In addition, we remain unwilling to accept success or participation at Wimbledon being used to benefit the propaganda machine of the Russian regime,” the AELTC said in a statement.

“We, therefore, wish to state our deep disappointment at the decisions taken by the ATP, WTA, and ITF in removing ranking points for The Championships.

“We believe these decisions to be disproportionate in the context of the exceptional and extreme circumstances of this situation and the position we found ourselves in and damaging to all players who compete on Tour.”

The ATP and WTA have allowed the players from two countries to compete as neutrals and not under their country’s flags.

“The ability for players of any nationality to enter tournaments based on merit, and without discrimination, is fundamental to our Tour,” the ATP said in a statement.

“The decision by Wimbledon to ban Russian and Belarusian players from competing in the UK this summer undermines this principle and the integrity of the ATP Ranking system. It is also inconsistent with our Rankings agreement.

“Absent a change in circumstances, it is with great regret and reluctance that we see no option but to remove ATP Ranking points from Wimbledon for 2022.”

The decision to ban players from Wimbledon did not go down well with leading players on the tour.

It remains to be seen what the outcome will be to this saga.