Day 1 of Wimbledon on the men’s side offered little surprises other than slow starts for the tournament favorites Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz.

Andy Murray gave the Britons plenty to celebrate as well notching his first win at the tournament after dropping the first set, while Halle Open Champion Hubert Hurkacz and Stan Wawrinka were the biggest names to bow out in the first round on Wimbledon Day 1.

On the center court, Djokovic overcame his rustiness on the grass to beat 81st-ranked Korean Kwon Soon-woo 6-4 3-6 6-3 6-4.

The defending champion, bidding for his fourth Wimbledon title in a row, looked out-of-sorts at times against Kwon whose lively playing style troubled the Serbian before eventually reaching the second round.

Spain’s rising teenage sensation Carlos Alcaraz needed five sets to overcome Jan-Lennard Struff of Germany 6-4, 7-5, 6-4, 7(7)-6(3), 6-4.

Andy Murray overcame a slow start to beat James Duckworth 4-6, 6-3, 6-2, 6-4.

Three-time grand slam champion Stan Wawrinka was beaten in his first-round match by Jannik Sinner 7-5, 4-6, 6-3, 6-2.

But perhaps the biggest upset on day one of the first round of men’s draw came in the form of Hubert Hurkacz who was sent packing by Alejandro Davidovich Fokina.

Hurkacz was being touted as an outside pick to challenge for the Wimbledon crown but failed to progress past the first round after going down 7-6, 6-4, 5-7, 2-6, 7-6 (8)