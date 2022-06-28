Day 1 of the women’s draw at Wimbledon did not deliver overly surprising results with most of the big names safely navigating the passage into the second round.

Britain’s Emma Raducanu was the most popular name to take the stage on the center court for the first day and reciprocated the support by reaching the second round with a routine win.

The tenth-seeded Raducanu of Great Britain defeated veteran Alison Van Uytvanck of Belgium in straight sets, 6-4, 6-4.

It was an important victory for the 19-year-old, who has struggled since winning the 2021 US Open being unable to repeat that success while struggling with nagging injuries and several coaching changes over the past year.

She lost in the first round of the French Open last month so overcoming the first hurdle at home may help her regain some of her lost confidence.

Danielle Collins, meanwhile, was the most surprising upset on the first day as the 7th seed bowed out of the Championships during the first hurdle.

The highest-seeded American woman at Wimbledon lost to Marie Bouzkova.

Collins, who reached the finals at the Australian Open in January, fell in three sets 5-7, 6-4, 6-4.

The American was in trouble with Bouzkova matching her shot-for-shot but still managed to pull off the first-set win before the Czech took the other two

Madrid Open Champion, Ons Jabeur, showcased her credentials as a serious threat for the Wimbledon crown by dismantling Mirjam Bjorklund in straight sets 6-1, 6-3.

Jabeur, who ascended to the No. 2 spot in the WTA’s rankings, had absolutely no trouble with Bjorklund, beating her in just 54 minutes while showing no signs of knee trouble which forced her withdrawal from the Eastbourne International.

Other results from Wimbledon Day 1 include winners Angelique Kerber, Elise Mertens, Alison Riske, and second-seeded Anett Kontaveit.

The excitement would not wane off with world no.1 Iga Swiatek and a returning Serena Williams both set to take to the courts today.