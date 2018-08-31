Wilson Center invites applications for fellowship

The Woodrow Wilson International Center for Scholars is accepting applications for its nine-month residential fellowship program in Washington.

Journalists, scholars and public officials worldwide who are interested in public policy can apply for a fellowship, said International Journalists Network.

Fellows will conduct research and write in their areas of interest, while interacting with policymakers, Wilson Center staff and other scholars in residence. The center accepts policy-relevant, non-advocacy fellowship proposals that address key challenges confronting the United States and the world.

Fellowships include a stipend and 75 percent of health insurance premiums for fellows who elect center coverage. Travel costs are also covered. The application deadline is October 1.—APP

