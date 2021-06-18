Willing to expand economic outreach to African economies: Khusro

Mohammad Arshad Islamabad

Federal Minister for Industries & Production Makhdum Khusro Bakhtyar, Friday, said that the incumbent government had launched ‘Look Africa Initiative’ which envisaged various measures to enhance trade with Africa and increase outreach to major African economies.

In a meeting with high level delegation of Niger led by Gado Sabo Muctar, Minister of Industries and Commerce as well as Secretary Industries and Production, Ahmed Ali Sirohry, Ambassador of Pakistan in Niger and representative of Business community of Niger & FPCCI Pakistan, Khusro Bakhtyar thanked the Government of Niger for extending support of Pakistan on Kashmir issue.

The visit of Niger’s Cabinet Minister was aimed at building on the priorities set by Niger’s Government to boost economic ties with Pakistan.

While highlighting the Investment-friendly policies of government, the Minister said that Pakistan is willing to tap the huge potential of Niger’s market through bilateral trade cooperation in field of textile, auto industry, mining and agriculture.

The Minister underlined the importance of enhancing economic outreach through formal structure accompanied by the regular high-level contacts, government-to-government and business-to-business interactions.

He proposed to form working group on industrial cooperation under Joint Ministerial Commission between Nier and Pakistan to embark upon joint ventures related to business and trade.

During the meeting, Muctar shared the plan of Niger’s Government to establish a special economic zone for Pakistan to attract investment and manufacturing sector from Pakistan in Niger.

He said that prime focus is to set up a joint working group for exchange of experience at both policy and operational level for setting up SEZs, so that, both countries would establish long-term trade relations.