Alex Albon will be staying put at Williams after the team offered the driver a new multi-year contract.

The Thai-British driver has impressed in his first season with the Mercedes-powered team after being away from the grid for a year since losing his Red Bull seat to Sergio Perez.

“It’s really exciting to be staying with Williams Racing for 2023,” Albon said in a statement. “I look forward to seeing what we can achieve as a team in the remainder of this season and next year.”

Alex Albon has scored every single point for Williams this season with his teammates Nicolas Latifi the only driver yet to score a single point this season. The Canadian is widely expected to be replaced at the end of the racing calendar.

Oscar Piastri, who rejected Alpine’s seat for 2023, has also been linked to Williams in place of Latifi.

“Alex is a tremendous driver and valued member of Williams Racing, so we’re thrilled to be able to confirm we will be working with him on a long-term basis,” said Williams principal Jost Capito.

“Alex brings a great blend of skill and insightful learnings that will help bring the team greater success in the future

“He’s a fierce competitor, has proved a popular and loyal team member and we are delighted that he will provide a stable base for us to continue to develop in this new F1 car era.”

Williams, the former F1 champions, sit last in the standings after 13 races.