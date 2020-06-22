William could be dubbed ‘bad guy’ in Harry, Meghan’s biography

London

The biography of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, called Finding Freedom is gearing up for a hard hitting release. The biography promises to clear the air regarding all misconceptions construed about the couple, while simultaneously portraying their lives in the royal family.

However, with its release, coming u, royal aids close to Prince William are worried that this book might try to portray him as a horrible person.

According to a source close to The Sun, Prince William might be “painted as the bad guy” in it all. “They are worried William especially will be portrayed in a bad light. This sort of family spat shouldn’t be out there in public. This shouldn’t happen to future monarchs. The book could be the most damaging thing to the Royal Family since Prince Diana’s interview on Panorama with Martin Bashir.”

The source went on to say, “The concern is it will somehow paint [William] as an unfeeling baddie against kind and philanthropic Harry and Meghan. The aides are ­privately worried about it. Unsympathetic, unfeeling and unsupportive are the words being used but of course no one knows exactly what’s in it.”—Agencies