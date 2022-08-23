Will Zalatoris, the winner of the St. Jude Championship, has been forced to withdraw from the final FedEx Cup event, the Tour Championship due to herniated discs.

The American suffered the injury midway through the BMW Championship in the third round forcing him to withdraw from that event as well and dropping him to third in the standings.

His manager, Allen Hobbs, announced the news while also confirming that Zalatoris will not be available for the next month’s Presidents Cup.

“After Will’s withdrawal from the BMW Championship on Saturday, his medical team determined that the source of his back pain is two herniated discs,” his manager Allen Hobbs said.

“Unfortunately, this means that Will is unable to play this week at the Tour Championship.

“He is also very disappointed that he will not have the opportunity to play in next month’s Presidents Cup, where he was hoping to play for Captain (Davis) Love and represent the United States.”

The Presidents Cup will take place at Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte, North Carolina, from Sept. 22-25.

“As a result of his withdrawal, if all 29 players finish 72 holes, Zalatoris will finish 30th in the FedEx Cup, which receives $500,000 in bonus money,” the PGA Tour said in a statement.

Before his injury, Will Zalatoris had a real shot at winning The Tour Championship which is the final leg of the FedEx Cup playoffs.

It will be held at East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta this week.