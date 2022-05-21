Will Zalatoris leads the PGA Championship after the second round courtesy of a 5-under-65 outing on the second day at Southern Hills.

Mito Pereira is in second, one back at 8-under, while Justin Thomas sits third at 6-under.

Bubba Watson is in fourth at 5-under after posting a record score of 63.

Watson’s 7-under 63 on the second day matched the 18-hole scoring record at the PGA Championship.

It was the 18th time a player shot 63 at the major and came courtesy of nine birdies and two bogeys.

Rory McIlroy, who led after 18 holes, posted a 1-over 71 on Friday and has fallen back into a tie for fifth.

Jordan Spieth, who would complete the career Grand Slam with a win this week, made the cut at 1-over but he’s 10 strokes back heading into the weekend.

Tiger Woods also managed to make the cut shooting 1-under 69 on Friday in just his second official tournament since his February 2021 car accident.

World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler failed to make the cut after posting rounds of 71 and 75.

The 25-year-old has recorded consecutive rounds over par at a tournament for the first time this year.

Will Zalatoris, currently ranked No. 30 in the world, has finished inside the top 10 at a major four times in just six starts.

His career-best at a major came at the 2021 Masters Tournament where the 25-year-old finished runner-up to Hideki Matsuyama.