Will work hard to resolve major issues of businessmen: Ghazanfar

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

The newly elected President of Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FCCI) Ghazanfar Bilour has assured that he would work hard for resolving the major issues of business community of the entire country so that business activities could flourish and achieve better growth.

He was talking to a delegation of Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) led by its President Sheikh Amir Waheed which called on him here on Saturday and congratulated him on his election as President FPCCI.

Ghazanfar Bilour said that private sector was playing leading role in the development of Pakistan’s economy and called upon the government to take measures in consultation with FPCCI for creating a conducive environment so that private sector could further grow and play more effective role in strengthening the economy.

He said he would consult with all trade bodies and associations on major issues of business community to finalize FPCCI recommendations for the government. He also stressed upon the chambers and associations of the country to start preparing budget proposals and send them in time to the Federation so that a comprehensive document of budget proposals could be given to the government.

The FCCI President lauded the role of ICCI for promoting the interests of business community of the region and assured that he would fully cooperate with it in resolving key issues of trade and industry of the federal capital.

Speaking at the occasion, ICCI President Sheikh Amir Waheed congratulated Ghazanfar Bilour on being elected President FPCCI and hoped that he would make FPCCI more effective apex trade body of the country.

He said according to the recent report of SBP credit for private sector during the first half of current fiscal year (July to December 2017) has reduced by Rs.100 billion as during this period banks issued credit of Rs.253 billion to the private sector compared to Rs.353 billion during the same period of last year.

Sheikh Amir Waheed stressed that FPCCI should work with the government to ensure for private sector easy access to credit so that it could expand and play more significant role in the economic development of the country. He assured that ICCI would fully support FPCCI in its endeavors aimed at promoting Pakistan’s business and economic interests.

Vice President Muhammad Naveed Senior, Vice President ICCI Nisar Mirza and Chairman Founder Group Khalid Javed also congratulated Ghazanfar Bilour on his election as President FPCCI. They said 90 percent business enterprises in Pakistan belonged to SME sector and FPCCI should make strong efforts for further strengthening of SMEs that would help in fast economic growth of the country.