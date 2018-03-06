Will US meddle in Russian presidential election?

Moscow

Russia says it has proof in its possession showing that the United States is trying to interfere in the country’s upcoming presidential election.

Russian media quoted Sergei Ryabkov as saying on Monday that the US was making efforts to sow chaos in Russia. Washington’s sanctions against Moscow are also meant to destabilize Russia, he said.

Russia is scheduled to hold a presidential election on March 18. Pre-election polls show incumbent President Vladimir Putin will comfortably win a second consecutive term, and his fourth one, in total.—Agencies