Will try our best not to let anti-people budget pass: Miftah

Observer Report Islamabad

PML-N leader and former finance minister Miftah Ismail vowed on Wednesday that his party would “try our best not to let the [government’s] anti-people budget pass”.

He made the comment during a press conference in Islamabad in which he criticised the government for the increase in the Sensitive Price Indicator based monthly inflation.

Ismail said the party believed incumbent Minister for Finance Shaukat Tarin and other government officials should ask the International Monetary Fund to change its programme, adding that the PML-N would “help them and tell them what steps to take”.“This anti-people budget cannot [pass].

Is there any room left to kill poor people further? Is there more room for inflation? If not, come to your senses,” he urged.

He claimed Prime Minister Imran Khan had already “lost credibility and people were tired”, adding that some PTI parliamentarians had also developed differences with the premier due to his policies.