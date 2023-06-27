KARACHI – Eid ul Azha also known as the Feast of Sacrifice is set to be celebrated on Thursday and people are excited about custom of giving money to children on the occasion.

As Muslims distribute the meat of Qurbani animals among their relatives and the needy, many still offer Eidee, a gift to children instead of a present.

On special occasions, the State Bank of Pakistan usually releases new banknotes, and people are also waiting for this year too to bless the younger ones with new banknotes.

State Bank of Pakistan has not announced the development for the upcoming Eid, while the masses are looking to get their hands on new currency notes.

In previous years, SBP has not issued currency notes due to the Covid pandemic but the ongoing economic crisis is also being flagged for non-issuance of fresh banknotes.

Pakistanis witnessed a black market of banknotes which were being sold at exorbitant prices amid rising demand. Dealers mostly charge Rs200-300 on a bundle of Rs10 notes.