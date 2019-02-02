Will stand by Bilawal on long march against corruption: Sh Rasheed

Train duration between Rawalpindi, Lahore to be reduced

Staff Reporter

Lahore

Federal Minister for Railways Sheikh Rasheed on Saturday has stated that he would support Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari if he embarks on long march against corruption. In a press conference in Lahore, Sheikh Rasheed demanded to give membership of Public Accounts Committee (PAC) to ex-minister and leader of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Khawaja Saad Rafique.

Earlier, Sheikh Rasheed Ahmad had lashed out at the Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly (NA) Shehbaz Sharif after getting nominated as a member of the PAC and vowed to perform his audit committee’s chairman. ‘There will be two accounts committees which will work side-by-side; Shehbaz Sharif will lead the first, and I will head the second,’ he went on to say. ‘Production orders cannot be issued during remand of an accused person,’ he said, asking that he must be shown rules and regulations by which those orders were being issued.

He said that track between Rawalpindi and Lahore was being improved. He said that the PR had collected Rs320 million as fine in a campaign against ticket-dodgers during the last three months, adding that it was a big amount and now the PR police had been given authority to take action against ticket-dodgers. The minister said that he would inspect Lahore-Okara-Sahiwal section tomorrow (Sunday) for the betterment of the railways, adding that Lahore-Narowal-Sialkot and Lahore-Faisalabad sections were also in a schedule of his visit within the next two days.

He disclosed that Prime Minister Imran Khan would inaugurate Thal Express on February 12, adding that Thal Express train would run between Rawalpindi and Multan via Muzafargarh, Layyah, Bhakar, Kundian and Mianwali. Sheikh Rashid said that the railways would also introduce a VIP non-stop train named Jinah Express from March 30, whereas, another VIP train Sir Syed Express would be introduced soon. He said that the railways had started two new freight trains and two more freight trains would be operated till March.

He said that upgradation of MainLine-1 (ML-1) and completion of Nullah Lai project was his dream. He added that a meeting on ML-1 had been scheduled for the next month and the masses would hear a good news about it. About the Nullah Lai project, he said that Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar would announce the final decision on March 01. The minister said that a train manager was being appointed in every train and his cell number would be displayed in the train.

To a question, he said that response of the complaint cell was good and passengers were registering their complaints. The minister also announced that he would listen complaints for one hour whenever he would present in Islamabad. PR Chairman Sikandar Sultan Raja, CEO Aftab Akbar and other senior officers were also present. Later, the minister visited the PR reservation office and issued directions to improve the performance. Talking to the media during his visit, he assured the passengers that their complaints would be addressed immediately.

Share on: WhatsApp