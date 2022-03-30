‘will share the “threat letter” with top journalists today,’ Prime Minister Imran Khan

Islamabad: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday said that he will show the content of the threat letter to the top journalists and allies of the government today.

Prime Minister was speaking at the inaugural ceremony of the e-passport facility in Islamabad when he referred to the “threat letter” as being more serious than most people think it is.

“I will share the documented evidence with senior journalists and our allies. This is bigger than you imagine,” Imran Khan said referring to the sensitivity of the threat letter.

Calling the ongoing political situation in the country foreign-funded, Prime Minister Imran Khan said that foreign funding was being used to change the government.

“Money is coming from abroad and people inside the country are being used. Some of them are unaware they are being used and some are intentionally using this money against us,” Imran Khan said.

“People will lose confidence in their party.”

Referring to the voting on the no-trust motion, Prime Minister further said that people can take whatever decision they want to. But beware of the fact that, directly or indirectly, you may become a part of a huge international conspiracy.

Imran Khan ready to share “threat letter” with CJP, Asad Umar

Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar and Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry said Prime Minister Imran Khan is ready to share the contents of the “threat letter” with the Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial.

Talking about the sensitivity of the letter, the federal minister said that only a few selected individuals from civil-military leadership have seen the letter.

“I have seen this letter myself and a few members of the federal cabinet have seen it as there are laws that dictate sharing such sensitive documents,” he said.

However, Asad mentioned that the letter warned Pakistan of “serious repercussions” if Prime Minister Imran Khan stayed in power.

The timing of the letter is also very crucial as Asad Umar mentioned that the letter was dated prior to the tabling of the no-confidence motion in the National Assembly.

“No-confidence motion and foreign hand are interlinked, these are not two separate things,” the federal minister said.

Asad Umar said that without a doubt, former prime minister and PMLN supremo Nawaz Sharif was involved in the “conspiracy” against PM Imran Khan, while senior leadership of the Pakistan Democratic Movement is also aware of the matter.

The PML-N supremo is in London and he has met officials from the “intelligence agencies of other countries”.

Speaking at the conference Fawad Chaudhry said this is “not a new thing” as earlier ex-prime minister Liaquat Ali Khan was assassinated, former premier Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto was prosecuted, and former military ruler Gen Zia-ul-Haq lost his life in a plane crash.

The information minister said that the decisions taken in past were part of Pakistan’s history. “But now, Pakistan has a leader who is not attending foreign phone calls and is connected with the people.”

