Will save institutions after coming to power: Imran

KARACHI : Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan has said on Monday that the political party would save state institutions after coming to power following General Elections 2018.

PTI chairman addressed a political rally in Karachi and branded former premier Nawaz Sharif, Punjab chief minister (CM) Shehbaz Sharif and former president Asif Ali Zardari corrupt politicians.

He said that PTI has vowed to defeat corrupt lawmakers in the coming elections. The nation is turning poorer while the leaders are becoming richer, he said. PTI chairman added that corruption was the biggest reason for inflation.

Corruption is ‘eating the country away like termites’, Khan said.

He said that a common Pakistani was indebt worth at least Rs 1,30,000. ‘Thieves’ steal labourers’ hard earned money making them poorer, he added.

PTI chief urged the youth to join his movement against corruption and for a better Pakistan.

