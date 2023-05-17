Former captain of the Pakistan cricket team Sarfaraz Ahmed could be in line to make a shock return to the international team in the upcoming ODI World Cup.

The rumours of his potential return gathered steam after it came to light that Pakistan’s Team director Mickey Arthur had made contact with the wicket-keeper batter.

Arthur and Sarfaraz have a history together with Pakistan winning the 2017 Champions Trophy under Sarfaraz’s captaincy and Arthur’s coaching.

The 55-year-old was, however, quick to taper any expectations during an interview with a private news channel.

Look Sarfraz and I have a great relationship. I’ve touched base with him but as you know, there are so many people in the shake-up for the 50-over World Cup, Arthur was quoted as saying.

The South African coach explained that the duo catching up was due to their friendship.

So we haven’t spoken about that explicitly at the time, but I have caught up with Sarfaraz because him and I go back a long way. We’ve got a really good relationship, he added.

From these statements, it seems unlikely that Sarfaraz Ahmed will make Pakistan’s ODI World Cup squad.

Mickey Arthur had already set his sights on winning the trophy in India and PCB has confirmed that there will be no more tinkering with the playing XI until after the tournament which all but confirms Sarfaraz’s omission.

Despite all the setbacks, the 35-year-old seems to have nailed down his place in the test team after making his return against New Zealand earlier this year.