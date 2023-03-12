Will ruling PDM contest KP by-polls on April 30?

The ruling coalition, the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), has decided against contesting by-polls on three Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) National Assembly (NA) seats.

A total of six NA seats were vacated by former Prime Minister Imran Khan, including each from Mardan, Charsadda and Peshawar, Faisalabad and Nankana Sahib and Karachi.

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has announced to hold the by-poll on three NA seats from Mardan, Charsadda and Peshawar on April 30. It has not given a schedule for the by-polls on the remaining three NA seats.

However, the PDM, through mutual consultations, has decided not to take part in the by-polls. The president of the ruling coalition, Maulana Fazlur Rehman, conveyed the decision to the respective provinces’ leadership.

PDM rules out possibility of contesting NA by-elections

No decision has been made so far by the Awami National Party (ANP) and the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP), which aren’t part of the PDM but a collation partner in the federal government.