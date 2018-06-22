Will rid Karachi residents of tanker mafia: CJP

SC orders removal of advertisements from city walls

Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Mian Saqib Nisar on Thursday vowed to rid the residents of the metropolis of the menace of the tanker mafia.

A CJP-led bench heard a case pertaining to supply of potable drinking water and sanitation in Sindh at the Supreme Court Karachi Registry.

The bench lauded the report presented by the Supreme Court-mandated Sindh Water Commission and ordered monthly performance reports on the progress made in providing clean drinking water and sanitation in the province.

The secretary for water informed the court that the Manchar Lake provided 300 million cubic metres of water annually.

The CJP expressed his displeasure at the failure of the authorities to clean the lake. “You did not spend [even a rupee] out of Rs14.5 billion. The state of the sea [waters] is deplorable,” Chief Justice Nisar said to the secretary.

Every day, 450 gallons of sewage water is entering the sea, the CJP remarked, questioning what the government did to fix the problem in the past 10 years.

Chief Justice Nisar resolved that the court would itself monitor the progress in ensuring safe drinking water to the masses.

He further vowed to rid the residents of the tanker mafia, adding that the residents must be provided with clean water no matter what.The Supreme Court ordered removal of advertisements from walls constructed as security measures, here on Thursday.

A CJP-led bench concluded a hearing on an appeal in regards to the building of walls with advertisements at the Supreme Court Karachi Registry subsequent to hearing out Karachi Cantonment Board and Outdoors Advertisers Association spokesmen.

Officials from the Cantonment Board apprised the court that as per their orders, majority of the walls with advertisements on them have been taken down as well as those constructed inside the confines of Fasial Cantt. The Outdoors Advertisers Association officials also briefed the court that a total of Rs15 billion had been spent on advertisements and a method evading the losses should be carried out instead.

In response to this, Chief Justice Saqib Nisar remarked that the city had faced ruination due to their constructed boards and poles.

The top judge had also responded stating, “You are responsible for your losses. Try another business.”

Apart from that, the bench had also issued a ruling on removal of advertisements from walls constructed for defence measures, as well as the pulling down of walls built for point of displaying advertisements around the metropolis.