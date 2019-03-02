Will respond to any aggression in self-defence: COAS

Gen Bajwa in contact with US, UK, Australian military chiefs, diplomats

Staff Reporter

Rawalpindi

Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Friday said that his country would respond in self-defence to any act of unprovoked aggression by the Indian military.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations, the Army Chief said this in his telephonic communication with Commander US CENTCOM General Joseph Votel, Australian Chief of Defence Force General Angus John Campbell, and United Kingdom’s Chief of Defence Staff General Nicholas Patrick Carter.

Director General of ISPR Major-General Asif Ghafoor said the “prevailing standoff between Pakistan and India and its impact on peace and stability in the region and beyond” was discussed in the telephonic communication.

“Pakistan shall surely respond to any aggression in self defence,” the Chief of Army Staff was quoted as saying. India and Pakistan are amidst their biggest standoff in many years, with the United States and other global powers mediating to de-escalate tensions between the nuclear-armed neighbouring countries.

The army chief’s statement came as Pakistan was set to release captured Indian air force pilot Abhinandan Varthaman as a gesture of peace towards New Delhi and a de-escalation effort in favour of regional peace.

IAF Wing Commander Abhinandan was captured when his MiG-21 was among two Indian military aircraft shot down by Pakistan Air Force after they violated the Line of Control.

The Army chief informed military chiefs and ambassadors of major world powers that Pakistan reserves the right to respond to any aggression displayed against it in “self defence”.

He also spoke to Paul Jones, Thomas Drew and Yao Jing, the ambassadors to Pakistan of the US, UK and China respectively.

In the telephonic conversations, the COAS discussed the prevailing standoff between India and Pakistan, and it’s possible impact on regional peace and stability.

