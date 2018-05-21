Will relinquish politics if Khan implement 100-day plan: Khursheed Shah

ISLAMABAD : Opposition leader in the National Assembly (NA) Syed Khurshid Shah on Monday challenged Imran Khan that former would relinquish politics if latter fulfils his 100-day plan.

While dispelling the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf’s (PTI) 100-day plan, Shah termed it an attempt for pre-poll rigging.

“Federally Administrated Tribal Areas (FATA) bill is being tabled in NA. Will ensure presence of all Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) lawmaker compulsory for 2/3rd majority”, stated Shah.

On a question about appointment of caretaker prime minister, optimistic Shah stated that name in this regard would be finalized by Tuesday. He said, “Huddle with PM Abbasi will prove decisive”.

