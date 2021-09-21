Will recognise Taliban govt alongside neighbours: PM Imran

Staff Reporter Islamabad

Prime Minister Imran Khan has said that Pakistan would make a decision on whether to formally recognise the Taliban government alongside other neighbouring states.

In an interview with the BBC, prime minister also voiced his concerns that there could be a humanitarian crisis and civil war and that an “unstable and chaotic Afghanistan” would be an “ideal place for terrorists”. Imran Khan called on the international community to give Taliban more time.

“All neighbours will get together and see how they progress,” he said. “Whether to recognise them or not will be a collective decision.”

Talking about the women’s rights in Afghanistan, Imran Khan said that women will get their rights under the Taliban, with time.

Earlier in an interview with Russian media outlet, Prime Minister Imran Khan had said that the world has no way out but problems will increase if the US does not recognize the Taliban government and hold talks to the Afghan Taliban.

The prime minister said that Afghanistan is currently the most important issue for the entire region as the country is at historic crossroads, adding that Pakistan wants peace in Afghanistan but unfortunately.

To a question about Pakistan helping Taliban, he said, “If Pakistan help Taliban win against US, it means that Pakistan is stronger than the US and whole of the Europeans and so strong that it has been able to make a lightly armed militia of around 60,000 fighters, beat a well-equipped armed of 300,000.”

He said, “Unfortunately it is a propaganda which has been unleashed by the firstly by the Afghan government to cover up its incompetence, corruption, inability to give proper governance to people of Afghanistan, it been perceived as a puppet government, not being respected by the people of Afghanistan and secondly it’s the India which invested heavily in Ashraf Ghani-led Afghan government but this propaganda has no logic.