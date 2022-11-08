Will quit politics if Imran proves he received four bullets: Rana Sanaullah

Islamabad: Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah on Monday challenged PTI Chairman Imran Khan to prove that he received four bullets, adding that he would quit politics forever if the PTI chief proved it.

The Interior Minister was talking to media persons, during which he expressed his willingness to join the investigation into the assassination attempt on the life of PTI Chairman Imran Khan.

Rana Sanaullah challenged that he would quit politics if an independent medical board confirmed Imran Khan’s claims. “Otherwise, Imran Khan should quit politics forever.”

Rana Sanaullah, along with PM Shehbaz and a senior military intelligence person, is accused by the former Prime Minister of allegedly hatching a plan to assassinate him.

Referring to the accusation, Rana said that Imran Khan took three names because he wanted anarchy in the country, adding that dragging the judiciary and army into politics was not in the interest of the state.

Earlier, Rana Sanaullah, during a press conference, and Khwaja Asif, while speaking in the national assembly, both blamed “religious extremism” behind the assassination attempt on Imran Khan.

Taking a jibe at the PTI, Rana said the party had wasted time and that it was already too late for the long march.

However, he added, the government was ready to “receive the protesters” and had completed all arrangements for the previously announced date of November 4.