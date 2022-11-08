Will quit politics forever if Imran proves four bullet injuries: Sana

Federal Minister for Interior Rana Sanaullah Khan on Monday challenged Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan to prove that he received four bullet wounds, saying that he will quit politics forever if he managed to do so.

Imran was shot at and injured on Thursday evening when a suspect, standing in front of the container carrying the PTI chief and senior party leaders, showered a volley of bullets with an automatic pistol. One person died in the incident, while several PTI leaders were injured.

Immediately after the shooting, Imran was taken to the Shaukat Khanum Memorial Cancer Hospital in Lahore. Dr Faisal Sultan, the chief executive officer of the hospital, said that the PTI chief was hit by four bullets to his leg.

Talking to journalists outside parliament Monday, the interior minister said that the government is ready to be a part of the investigation of the attack on Imran. He demanded that a fair medical check-up be performed on the former premier by an impartial medical board for investigation and verification on whether he received four bullet wounds or not.

Sanaullah said that the Pakistan Army is a disciplined institution and no one can deviate from the official policy of the institution and if someone dares to do so, he or she will have to face the consequences.

Regarding the extension of the army chief, he said that the statement of DG ISPR is sufficient.