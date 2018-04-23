Will put corrupt politicians inside boxing ring with Amir Khan: Imran

LONDON: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan on Monday that he will leave all corrupt politicians inside the boxing ring with Amir Khan, the Pakistani-origin British boxer.

Addressing an event here, Imran wondered what the point of such a government is when people do not trust state institutions.

The PTI chief supported the chief justice of Pakistan, saying he is addressing issues faced by the average persons.

Imran also claimed that the chief justice praised the PTI-led Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government, adding that in the province officers are posted on basis of merit.

He added that if the PTI comes to power, they will take assistance from overseas Pakistanis to reform institutions.

Orignally published by INP